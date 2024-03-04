Woman spotted randomly hitting passers-by with umbrella in Chinatown, prompts police report

You may want to keep an eye out for this woman on your next visit to Chinatown.

A video of a woman swinging her umbrella at bewildered passers-by has been circulating online recently.

The 20-second video captured by an onlooker shows a middle-aged woman in yellow top and green shorts randomly striking passers-by who walk past her with an umbrella.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at Upper Cross Street in Chinatown.

At the start of the video, a man can be seen clutching his arm in pain, presumably hit by this woman.

As he looks back at the woman in annoyance, she can be seen simply walking away, seemingly unbothered.

Seconds later, the woman can be seen striking another passer-by with the umbrella in her hand.

The victim and other onlookers can be seen in the video visibly shocked by the sudden attack.

However, before anyone could confront her, the woman walks away hurriedly.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the scene on Friday (Mar 1), an eyewitness confirmed that the incident took place and the police were called.

However, the woman had already left the scene when the police arrived.

Not her first rodeo

A shop employee told the Chinese paper that the woman lives in Chinatown and often treats people in a brusque manner.

"Once when there were several people standing along the sidewalk, she forced her way through and acted as if nothing has happened," said the employee.

One stall owner selling kueh told Shin Min that she recognises the woman, and that she often stands in front of her stall to view the the kueh before leaving empty-handed.

"I've never seen her stirring up trouble before, I felt something was wrong that day," said the vendor.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirm that a report was lodged.

