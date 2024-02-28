Woman trashes tray return station at Sembawang coffee shop, swings fist at passer-by

She caused a scene at a coffee shop in Sembawang, and even swung her fist at a passer-by who tried to help.

A video of a woman knocking off items off the tray return station and later behaving aggressively towards others has been circulating online this week.

The video was filmed and posted by Facebook user CT Anoushka on Feb 18.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at Blk 463 Sembawang Drive at around 11am that day.

In the clip, a woman wearing a blue top was seen knocking items such as dirty dishes, trays, paper towels off the shelves of coffee shop's tray return station.

Noticing the woman's strange behaviour, some diners left the coffee shop while a group of passers-by approached the woman in an attempt to stop her.

"It's okay, just leave her alone," Anoushka can be heard telling them in the video.

When a man from the group warned the woman to stop, she yelled: "Who are you? Why are you talking to me? I say go away!"

Seconds later, she began swinging her fist at the man.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the coffee shop on Tuesday (Feb 27) morning, a drink stall employee surnamed Zhu said that the woman was "very fierce" and she had made a mess there.

"This is the first time I've seen her, I don't recognise her," Zhu said.

She shared that during the altercation, the woman shoved the man, causing him to lose his balance and fall.

"Someone called the police, but the both parties left the scene before the police arrived," Zhu added.

The police confirmed that they had received a report and investigations are underway.

