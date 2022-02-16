Woman sprints after child on road in Punggol but forgets about other kid behind her

A woman found herself in trouble as she struggled to handle two young children crossing a road in Punggol — as she chased after one child, the woman left the other one behind her.

The incident occurred at Edgedale Plains on Tuesday (Feb 15) evening and was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle. A 40-second clip of the incident was uploaded to Facebook later that night.

In the video, the driver was seen slowing down to a stop after noticing a young boy approaching the pedestrian crossing.

The boy then dashed across the road, followed by a woman who attempted to get hold of him.

Seconds later, a young girl – appearing to be under the woman's care as well – raised a hand at the driver and ran across the road. While the traffic light was green, vehicles travelling in both directions had stopped to let the children pass.

Netizens were appalled at the woman's actions as it could have had a very different outcome if the drivers weren't alert.

Many Facebook users speculated whether the woman was the mother or caregiver to the two children.

Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Based on a Families for Life article on pedestrian safety, children need active adult supervision to help them navigate cars, roads, and car parks safely until they reach the age of 10 or 11.

Besides holding their child's hand when near vehicles, parents can also demonstrate pedestrian safety tips such as:

stop, look, listen and think before crossing a road;

use pedestrian crossings wherever possible;

cross at the safest point, even if you have to walk further out of your way;

wait for the green man while crossing at traffic lights;

put away phones and other devices when you’re walking around roads and cars

