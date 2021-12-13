Close shave for young girl and scooter boy filmed dashing across Dempsey Road

Quick reflexes from an alert driver ensured a little girl was unharmed after she dashed across Dempsey Road without any parental guidance last Saturday (Dec 11) at 11am.

Recorded on the driver’s dashcam, the video was uploaded to ROADS.sg on Monday where the 26-second clip has been viewed over 23,000 times.

As the driver was turning into Dempsey Road, the young girl attempted a quick dash across the street. The driver slammed on the brakes, avoiding a full-on collision.

The girl’s mother raced in and brought her to the sidewalk as she apologised to the driver. That was when a young boy, presumably her son, crossed the road on his scooter.

Facebook users were shaking their heads at this incident. While many noticed the girl could’ve been injured, one netizen pointed out that the boy could have been hit by the car on the opposite side of the road.

One Facebook user, however, was more sympathetic and said that the woman was self-aware and realised she was in the wrong.

In September 2021, a driver suddenly accelerated their stationary car and almost crashed into a man and child walking by the carpark. It was a near miss as the car bumped into another vehicle instead.

