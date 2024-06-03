Woman suffers 'painful' cut on head while coming down slide at Changi Airport, thanks air stewardess for help

A thrilling ride down the viral slide at Changi Airport Terminal 4 took an unexpected turn for one woman when she suffered a cut on her head after bumping into the top of the tube slide.

The incident occurred just as this traveller was about to fly to Bali, Indonesia, on May 26, said user Koey Har on her Instagram Stories.

Har posts mostly fitness content as well as videos showcasing food and activities in Malaysia on her Instagram.

Taking to her social media pages on June 2, Har, shared a video on how she had injured herself and urged others to be mindful of their safety when playing.

The minute-long clip begins with her showing off a blood-crusted bump which had formed on the side of her head. An in-video caption says she had "immediately burst into tears".

"I think I should've laid down while coming down the slide... So painful," she says in the video.

A video filmed by Har showed her losing one of her sandals while zipping down the slide. A thunk can then be heard as she collides with the top of the tube slide.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@koeyhar/video/7375855107633728786[/embed]

The traveller wrote that she had injured herself at 3.10pm, just 30 minutes before her flight was due to take off at 3.40pm.

With insufficient time to seek treatment at a clinic, she rushed to buy medication at a pharmacy and later approached an air stewardess for help.

'Lucky to meet a kind and gentle air stewardess'

In another clip, Har can be seen giggling as the stewardess on board the plane, wearing what looks like a Jetstar uniform, informed her manager over the aircraft intercom that a passenger had fallen down the slide, and requested for his presence.

"The manager looks resigned, [as if he is thinking], 'How can there be such a silly person?'," she wrote in her video.

"I'm lucky to meet a kind and gentle air stewardess."

As the stewardess dabs an antibiotic onto the wound, she can be heard repeatedly apologising to Har, who is covering her face from the pain.

"Do you think it will scar?" asks Har, before the stewardess applies a liquid plaster.

She ended the video with another reminder to be careful when playing and joked: "If you want to get special treatment on the plane, you must come to T4 to ride the slide!"

Despite her injury, Har appears to have shaken off the incident as she recommended her Instagram followers give the slide a try, albeit with safety in mind.

She wrote in a separate Instagram Story: "I injured my head the first time going on the slide, but if this accident didn't happen, I would ride it a second time."

Passengers urged to follow safety guidelines at slide entrance

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Changi Airport Group said they are sorry to hear of Har's experience at the slide, which is located at Terminal 4's departure transit area.

The company said passengers are urged to read and closely follow the safety guidelines placed at the entrance of the slide, which include instructions on how to position themselves, to avoid bringing loose items and to wear covered shoes.

Passengers can call the emergency contact numbers listed at the slide if they require assistance.

"We wish the passenger a fast recovery and hope to see her again soon at Changi Airport."

AsiaOne has reached out to Har for more information.

