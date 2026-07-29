Woman surprises helper with cinema visit: 'Small way to express my gratitude'

A woman surprised her domestic helper with a movie experience under the guise of going grocery shopping.

TikTok user fateyma_khan_ shared in a video on Monday (July 27) about how she pulled off the act, explaining that it was "just a small way to express my gratitude to (my helper)".

The clip starts with Fateyma and her helper discussing a grocery list to purchase at a FairPrice further away from their house.

Seated in what appears to be an LRT carriage, the helper leans forward to ask whether the supermarket outlet at Choa Chu Kang is larger.

Fateyma subsequently films them walking into Lot One Shoppers' Mall, which has a FairPrice outlet as well as a movie theatre.

In another clip, the helper, Fateyma and Fateyma's grandmother are seen approaching the cinema.

"Aunty, do you know why we are here?" Fateyma asks as she holds out three movie tickets.

"This is your ticket to see Vijay's last movie."

Visibly overjoyed, the helper hugs both women while thanking them for the surprise.

Fateyma explained in the video that the movie features Indian politician Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, whom her helper "really loves".

Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu earlier this year and previously announced that the movie, Jana Nayagan, released on July 23, would be his last film, according to CNA.

Fateyma revealed that her helper has never been to a theatre in Singapore.

The video ends with Fateyma addressing her helper, saying: "Thanks for always taking care of us and helping us."

'So sweet of you,' netizens say

Many netizens praised Fateyma for the heartwarming gesture.

One netizen said: "This is so sweet of you. Oftentimes, we think that helpers will go for movies on their own during their off days, but spending (money) on a movie ticket is considered a luxury ... (this) might be nothing to us (but it) is a real treat for them."

"Thank you for doing this for her, it literally melts my heart. Sometimes, people forget the amount of sacrifice it takes for them to be here," said another.

A netizen described gesture as "heartwarming", saying: "(The) smile on her is priceless I'd say. We need kinder souls like you around."

AsiaOne has reached out to Fateyma for more information.

[[nid:739135]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com