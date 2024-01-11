Woman taken to hospital after being rescued from waters near Yishun Dam

An 18-year-old woman was conveyed to the hospital after she was reportedly in distress near the waters of Yishun Dam.

AsiaOne was alerted to the incident by a reader, who said that there was a woman in distress out in Lower Seletar Reservoir today (Jan 11).

When AsiaOne was at the reservoir this afternoon, the waters were choppy due to the strong winds. The area was also secluded, attracting only fishing enthusiasts.

A worker from the nearby Lower Seletar Tidal Gate said that he saw an ambulance at about 1.30pm along the roadside next to the dam.

A 35-year-old passer-by, who gave his name as Christopher, said that he saw several police officers along the shoreline while riding his bicycle at noon.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF told AsiaOne said that they received a call for assistance along Yishun Avenue 1 at around 11.55am.

They added that a 18-year-old woman was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police told AsiaOne that she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

