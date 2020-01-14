Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE

PHOTO: Video screengrabs
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

No, it wasn't a game of Mario Kart, an obstacle was indeed tossed onto the roads in Singapore on Sunday (Jan 12) afternoon.

Motorists on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) were stunned when a red handbag was thrown out of a champagne Hyundai.

It forced drivers behind the car to e-brake, but it wasn't enough to avoid a chain collision involving five vehicles travelling on the rightmost lane.

Dashboard footage from another driver travelling behind the car showed its rear passenger door was left open as the car drove towards the city.

Other drivers slowed down upon noticing the car's open door, with one of them calling the police for assistance.

A witness told 8world he saw the Hyundai's unusual behaviour on the road, and had intended to switch lanes when the handbag was tossed out of the car.

The Hyundai later slowed down to a stop.

PHOTO: 8World

According to the witness, an agitated young woman exited the car and was heard scolding the female driver who stayed in her seat until the police arrived at the scene. The pair are believed to be a mum who had a quarrel with her daughter in the car.

The young woman was later handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Her behaviour had put others in danger, the witness said, adding that there were children travelling in the cars involved in the accident.

ALSO READ: Man throws dog out of moving car in Pasir Ris, NParks appeals for information

lamminlee@asiaone.com

SERVICES