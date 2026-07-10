Woman who forgot cash speechless after stranger buys her ice cream: 'She declined my offer to pay her back'

A simple ice cream craving led to a heartwarming encounter when a stranger stepped in to help a woman who was short of cash to pay for the treat.

The scene played out at an "old-school ice cream truck" on Thursday (July 9), shared TikTok user _1000mg, who did not mention the exact location.

She had stopped there on her way home as she was "craving something cold after a warm and long day" and was about to order two ice creams when she noticed a "cash only" sign.

After rummaging through her bag and realising she had no cash, the user asked the ice cream seller if he accepted PayNow, but he did not.

Still craving the sweet treat, she was about to call her partner to bring some cash when another woman beside her offered to help pay first.

The user immediately logged in to her bank app to PayNow the woman for the ice creams, but the woman left.

"She smiled, declined my offer to pay her back, and walked away while I waited for my ice cream."

The user, after collecting her ice cream, ran after the woman to repay her, but was refused again.

"The only thing she agreed to was taking a photo with me so I could keep this memory and remind myself that there is still so much kindness in this world.

"To the kind stranger: Thank you. I'll never forget your random act of kindness, and I hope I get the chance to pay it forward," the user said.

She shared their selfie, which shows her posing next to a young boy with a backpack and a woman dressed in dark blue, both of whom are holding their own ice creams.

"This truly made my day a little lighter," the user expressed.

AsiaOne has reached out to @_1000mg for additional information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com