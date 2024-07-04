Woman uses herself as bait after 2 upskirt incidents on same day, man arrested at Cold Storage in Nex

One woman decided to take matters into her own hands after experiencing two incidents of voyeurism by two different men on the same day.

By using herself as a bait and secretly recording him, she managed to get one of the culprits nabbed.

Sharing the June 4 encounter in a TikTok video, the woman said she had first felt "violated" after a man allegedly took upskirt videos of her at Scarlett Supermarket in Nex.

He had followed her from one store to another in the mall for half an hour. The woman said that she did not alert the police then due to the lack of evidence.

Still, she was determined not to let him get away.

At around 5.30pm, she went to the Cold Storage outlet in the same mall to look for him.

But she noticed that another man was allegedly filming her while she was browsing flowers.

While she initially walked away, she said that she later "mustered the courage" and decided to use herself as bait to catch the culprit red-handed.

In her 40-second clip, the man is seen squatted down and holding a phone with the rear camera facing up. She saw that the phone was in camera mode, she said.

"When I came closer, he repositioned his phone's angle and moved it along with the way I walked," she said, adding that she also managed to catch him filming another woman in the supermarket.

Man nabbed

The woman said she called the police after her partner came. The man left before the police arrived, but was later apprehended.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance on June 4 at 5.45pm. A 38-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism.

The woman said: "Because of my first occurrence, I was pretty pissed that I couldn't do anything as I had no evidence or anything. When I saw it happening again, it felt like I should do something to collect proof.''

A spokesperson from Cold Storage's parent company, DFI Retail Group (DFI), told AsiaOne that the man is a driver employed by an external vendor and not a DFI employee.

"One of our team members who was onsite during the time of the incident is now assisting law enforcement in their inquiries and a police investigation is underway."

AsiaOne has contacted the woman for more information.

