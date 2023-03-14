Woman wails after husband accidentally reverses van into 2-year-old daughter, killing her

A two-year-old girl has died after an accident involving a van and three pedestrians on Monday (March 13) at the carpark of Block 326 Woodlands Street 32.

The man who was driving the vehicle was her 33-year-old father, reported The Straits Times.

He has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

The two other pedestrians - reported to be her four-year-old brother and 34-year-old mother - were also taken conscious to the hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the four people involved were a family and had finished a meal at the HDB block's coffee shop shortly before the incident took place.

Residents told the Chinese daily that the toddler fell out of her stroller as it slid down a driveway.

She was then hit by her father's van as he was reversing the vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante, the father was seen carrying the toddler while the mother was "screaming and crying in despair".

13mar2023 1445hrs blk 326 Woodlands St 32 fatal accident at carpark 🙏🙏🙏 quoted A Van bang into a baby stroller,... Posted by SGRV FRONT MAN on Monday, March 13, 2023

Members of the public nearby also rushed over to help.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 2.40pm that day.

SCDF took three persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The toddler was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently died, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old boy injured in Sengkang car accident

melissateo@asiaone.com