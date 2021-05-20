Woman who died in Jurong accident helps 5 people get another shot at life

Singaporeans mourned the tragic demise of Or Cheng Khim when she met with an accident in Jurong earlier this year. But she still managed to save the lives of other Singaporeans.

She gave life to five people, including two visually impaired men who can now see the world again through her eyes.

On Jan 12, the proud and happy mother had gone out to buy sushi, her son’s favourite food, to celebrate his good O-level results.

Unfortunately, she never made it home. The 52-year-old was critically injured after she was hit by a lorry in Jurong – a short distance away from her home.

The CT scans showed severe brain swelling and she succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Many mourned the loss of the beautiful soul, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife.

But her memories can now be kept alive, thanks to the generosity of her family.

Organ donation saves 5 lives

Or’s sisters recently informed Shin Min Daily News that her organs have been donated and they have helped five people get another shot at life.

A 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman received her kidneys, while a 42-year-old woman received her liver.

Similarly, her corneas were gifted to two other people aged 21 and 82.

While Or's family is still grieving the untimely loss, they take consolation in knowing that she has helped others carry on with many more years of their lives.

Speaking about organ donation, her son Song Chang had earlier said, “This is something that we knew my mother would have wanted. She was a generous person who liked to help others.”

Organ donation laws in Singapore: What you need to know

HOTA and MTERA are the two legal ways in which you can transplant organs in Singapore.

PHOTO: Pixabay

In Singapore, there is a long list of patients waiting for organ transplant. The Human Organ Transplant Act, introduced in 1987, is an opt-out scheme that gives consent for the removal of certain organs for transplantation upon death.

However, in spite of this legislation, the number of deceased organ donors in Singapore, at 7 to 9 per million population per year, remains low as compared to many other developed countries.

Here are two ways in which you can donate your organs in Singapore.

1. HOTA: The Human Organ Transplant Act

It is a mandatory enrolment scheme allowing the harvesting of specified organs after death. In case you didn’t know, HOTA applies to all Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents aged 21 years old and above, regardless of religion.

This scheme also applies to those below the age of 21, as long as they have the consent of removal from their parent or guardian.

The HOTA scheme allows for specified organs (the kidneys, liver, heart and corneas) of a person to be removed upon their death in a hospital, for the purpose of transplantation, unless the deceased person had earlier opted out of HOTA.

Yes, you also have the option to opt out of HOTA.

You can register an objection with the Director of Medical Services using the HOTA Opt-Out Form. This form will allow you to indicate your objection to the removal of some or all of the specified organs.

The completed form should be sent to the National Organ Transplant Unit. An acknowledgement of this objection will then be sent to you.

Remember that if one decides to opt-out of HOTA, he or she will be given low priority in the waiting list for organ donation.

But in a situation, if he chooses to opt back into HOTA, the person will get the same priority as a person who has not registered any such objections after a period of two years from the date on which the Director of Medical Services has received his withdrawal.

This is if he does not register another objection during the two-year period.

MTERA: Medical Therapy Education and Research Act

This scheme allows a donor to donate his organs or tissues to be used for transplant, education or research purposes after his death.

You can pledge your organs by completing the Organ Donation Pledge Form and sending it to the National Organ Transplant Unit.

Here’s the difference in the requirement for HOTA & MTERA.