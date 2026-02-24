Woman who sustained burns while trying to save fiance from burning car in 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash to make getai comeback

A woman who suffered severe burns after attempting to save her fiance from a burning car in Tanjong Pagar in 2021 will be making her return to the getai stage five years after the accident.

Raybe Oh, 32, suffered burns that covered over 80 per cent of her body during the fire, but is finally ready to make her singing comeback, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She will be making a guest performance organised by Zhenghua Community Club on Friday (Feb 27) at the community space next to Bukit Panjang's Greenridge Shopping Centre.

Following the fatal crash which happened during Chinese New Year in 2021, the former flight attendant had to be hospitalised for four months and even had to be intubated to breathe.

Running, singing in the bathroom

Singing became hard for Oh after the accident, especially as the skin at her chin and neck became hard, which made it difficult for her to even sing basic tunes, she told Shin Min.

At the same time, she said that her lung capacity limited her ability to sing, but that years of practice have helped her overcome the challenge.

She started running about a year ago, and now runs three times a week for half an hour before singing in the bathroom for 20 minutes to practise.

While no other organisers have approached her over the past few years, Oh said that Qian Weijie (transliterated) — her friend and the organiser of her upcoming performance — continued to encourage her.

Oh did not feel confident enough to perform on stage, but continued exercising and rehearsing until she finally contacted Qian last November about returning to the stage.

'If I can do it, so can you'

While she has almost recovered fully, Oh still has to get treatment for her scars every six weeks, reported Shin Min.

The severe burns left her with skin graft scars that cause her skin to tighten and affect her mobility, she said, adding that the steroid injections and laser therapy during treatment sessions help to soften the hardened scars.

Oh also said she joined a support group for burn victims and acts as a guide for patients' families where she shares her experiences and provides emotional support.

Through the group, she hopes to inspire others and tell them: "If I can do it, so can you."

2021 Tanjong Pagar crash

The fatal accident occurred at around 5.40am on Feb 13, 2021, at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road.

Oh's fiance, Johnathan Long, had been driving between 148 kmh and 182 kmh when the car crashed into a shophouse and erupted in flames.

There were five men in the car at the time, and all five died on the spot from severe burns and injuries after being trapped in the car.

At the time, Oh ran to the burning car and tried to open the door to save her fiance, but sustained severe burns.

Investigations found that Long's blood alcohol content had exceeded the legal limit, and that he had lost control of the car before the crash.

[[nid:579074]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com