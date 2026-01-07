ICA foils Malaysian man's attempt to smuggle over 420 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Woodlands Checkpoint

A 47-year-old Malaysian man was arrested by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on Dec 23 for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 7) that the Malaysia-registered car driven by the man was directed for enhanced checks where its search and examination officers found over 420 cartons and 1,600 loose packets of duty unpaid cigarettes.

In the video posted by ICA, its officers were seen removing the contraband items from the car's roof cargo box and various compartments of the car, including the door panel.

The driver was arrested and the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Intensified checks against smuggling at Singapore's checkpoints

In an advisory on Nov 17, ICA had warned travellers that it will be conducting more intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers and contraband items during the year-end school holidays.

A similar warning was also issued ahead of the year-end festive period on Dec 18.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

