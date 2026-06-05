ICA officers pry open undercarriage of Malaysia bus to find duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had to bring out their crowbars yet again as they pried open the undercarriage of another Malaysia-registered bus during an enhanced inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint last Tuesday (May 26).

The latest incident comes barely two weeks after another Malaysia-registered bus hid more than 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in various compartments, including under the bus' floorboard.

In a video posted on social media, ICA officers are seen in prone position within the bus' luggage compartment inspecting what appears to be a welded panel with small openings seen at a section of the joint area.

Officers then used a crowbar to tear apart panels, revealing several cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes tucked deep within.

Lashing straps are then used to create a "hook" to pull out cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes which were bundled together.

ICA said the bus was directed for enhanced checks after image analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the bus, and search and examination officers went on to uncover more than 940 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in the undercarriage of the bus.

Such profiling is typically conducted by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre, which operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

In this case, a 43-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com