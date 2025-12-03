Over 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint, Malaysian driver arrested

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle in over 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 29.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 3), ICA said that its Integrated Targeting Centre identified the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks.

During the checks, ICA search and examination officers found more than 300 cartons and 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within various modified compartments of the car.

In the video posted by ICA, packets of cigarettes are seen behind the front bumper and in the engine bay.

The 27-year-old Malaysian man was detained and referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

