Queue cutting, driving against traffic: 59 motorists caught for offences at Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 59 motorists were caught for various traffic violations or engaging in dangerous road behaviour during a five-day stepped-up traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint, said the police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement on Friday (Feb 20) night.

On Feb 12, the agencies had warned motorists that they will be conducting enforcement operations from Feb 13 to the first day of the Chinese New Year on Feb 17.

The law enforcement agencies said that the operations at Woodlands Checkpoint were aimed at deterring and detecting motorists who commit traffic violations and engage in queue cutting at the checkpoint.

"The 59 motorists were detected for committing traffic offences such as driving against the flow of traffic, crossing double white lines, and leaving vehicles in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience. Some of these drivers were also found to have cut queues," the agencies added.

A total of 48 motorists were directed to make a U-turn and made to requeue. Of these, 31 persons were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

Another 11 foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to entry ban into Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines, as well as queue cutting.

The police and ICA said that they take a "very serious view" of travellers who violate traffic laws and compromise the safety of other motorists, adding that they will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who commit offences or fail to comply with officers' instructions at the checkpoints.

"We seek travellers' continued patience and understanding to cooperate with officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the lane checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all," they said.

In an earlier travel advisory issued on Feb 6, ICA said that "very heavy traffic" is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the festive season till Feb 23.

