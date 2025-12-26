Woodlands fatal fight: Man charged with assaulting 73-year-old victim brought back to scene

A 57-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old man in Woodlands Mart on Dec 21 was taken back to the crime scene on Friday (Dec 26) as part of a police probe.

Teo Eng Chye is accused of causing grievous hurt to victim Foo Suan Chew at the Fork & Spoon food court. Foo's thyroid cartilage was fractured and he later died in hospital.

Teo arrived at the neighbourhood mall in a police car at about 10.40am on Friday wearing a face mask as well as wrist and ankle restraints.

Flanked by investigators, he was led around the food court, and then to a table in a corner as curious members of the public peered in from the glass entrance.

He was then escorted to the establishment's toilet and questioned there for about an hour.

AsiaOne understands that Teo and Foo began fighting in the toilet.

The police had earlier said that the two men had been engaged in a dispute, which escalated into a scuffle. Foo was found unconscious at the food court and taken to the hospital.

If found guilty of causing grievous hurt, Teo can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned.

The case will be heard in court again on Dec 30.

