Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub to open on June 13

Singapore's 11th Integrated Transport Hub (ITH), Woodlands ITH, will open on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Its close proximity to the Woodlands North-South Line and Woodlands Thomson-East Coast Line MRT Stations, as well as the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange provides commuters with more convenient access to key transport nodes.

Woodlands ITH is the largest of its kind in Singapore. The Integrated Transport Hub incorporates inclusive features such as graduated kerb edges to make boarding and alighting easier for passengers in wheelchairs.

There are also barrier-free toilets, priority queue zones with seats, and a nursing room to cater to families with young children. A care room is set aside for special needs commuters who need access to a quiet and calming space.

Besides commuter facilities, Woodlands ITH also comes with upgraded amenities for transport workers including an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated staff toilets, and a staff lounge.

The bus interchange is equipped with a reverse warning system which alerts bus captains through blinker lights when other buses are reversing within a parking area.

From June 13, 25 out of the 29 bus services that currently operate from Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange will operate from the new Woodlands ITH.

Woodlands ITH will be managed by SMRT Buses Limited.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.