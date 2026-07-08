Police, LTA and NEA nab 52 errant motorcyclists in Woodlands joint enforcement operation

Some 52 motorcyclists were either arrested or issued with fines following a multi-agency enforcement operation targeting errant motorcyclists in Woodlands on June 29.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday (July 8) that the operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

About 280 motorcycles were stopped for checks, with 15 motorcyclists aged between 24 and 59 found riding without a valid licence or using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, LTA uncovered 16 offences, including the display of improper licence plates, expired road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

One foreign-registered motorcycle was also impounded for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

NEA issued another 20 summonses for offences involving excessive vehicular noise.

The police reminded motorists entering Singapore to comply with local traffic laws and vehicle regulations, adding that non-compliant motorists may face penalties and have their vehicles denied entry into Singapore.

They also warned motorists that the traffic police takes a serious view of errant road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of others.

Last year, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 6.4 per cent, from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also rose by 7.4 per cent, from 4,510 victims in 2024 to 4,844 victims in 2025.

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editor@asiaone.com