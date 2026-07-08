singapore

Police, LTA and NEA nab 52 errant motorcyclists in Woodlands joint enforcement operation

Police, LTA and NEA nab 52 errant motorcyclists in Woodlands joint enforcement operation
Some 280 motorcycles were stopped for checks during a multi-agency enforcement operation along Admiralty Road West on June 29.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 08, 2026 4:02 AMBYSean Ler

Some 52 motorcyclists were either arrested or issued with fines following a multi-agency enforcement operation targeting errant motorcyclists in Woodlands on June 29.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday (July 8) that the operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA). 

About 280 motorcycles were stopped for checks, with 15 motorcyclists aged between 24 and 59 found riding without a valid licence or using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, LTA uncovered 16 offences, including the display of improper licence plates, expired road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage. 

One foreign-registered motorcycle was also impounded for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

LTA officers conducting checks on motorcyclists along Admiralty Road West on June 29.

NEA issued another 20 summonses for offences involving excessive vehicular noise.

NEA officers conducting checks on a motorcycle.

The police reminded motorists entering Singapore to comply with local traffic laws and vehicle regulations, adding that non-compliant motorists may face penalties and have their vehicles denied entry into Singapore.

They also warned motorists that the traffic police takes a serious view of errant road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of others.

Last year, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 6.4 per cent, from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. 

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also rose by 7.4 per cent, from 4,510 victims in 2024 to 4,844 victims in 2025.

[[nid:739199]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceTraffic policeLTA (Land Transport Authority)NEA (National Environment Agency)woodlandsMotorcyclesTraffic/Road rulestraffic offences
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.