75 errant motorcyclists nabbed in Woodlands joint enforcement operation

Some 75 motorcyclists were either arrested or issued fines in a multi-agency enforcement operation along Admiralty Road West in Woodlands on July 15.

Police said on Thursday (July 23) that the operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

About 300 motorcycles were stopped for checks, with six motorcyclists aged between 23 and 49 found riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Another two, aged 30 and 45, were caught for riding without a valid driving licence and insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, LTA uncovered 35 offences, including the display of improper licence plates, using vehicle without a valid road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

One foreign-registered motorcycle was also impounded for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

NEA issued another 31 summonses for offences involving vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise.

The police reminded motorists entering Singapore to comply with local traffic laws and vehicle regulations, adding that non-compliant motorists may face penalties and have their vehicles denied entry into Singapore.

They also warned motorists that the traffic police takes a serious view of errant road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of others.

Last year, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 6.4 per cent — from 3,973 in 2024 to 4,227 in 2025.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties also rose by 7.4 per cent — from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

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editor@asiaone.com