Worker, 23, dies following accident in Bedok industrial building

A 23-year-old foreign worker died last Saturday (March 16) afternoon after he was involved in an industrial accident in Bedok North.

The accident happened at a kueh factory in the building owned by JTC Corporation, 8world reported.

According to the Chinese publication, the worker was taken to Changi General Hospital after he was reportedly crushed by a machine.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Monday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they conveyed a man to hospital after receiving a call for assistance at 8.25am on March 16.

The police said that they received a call for assistance from the hospital at 3.35pm, after the man died.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted JTC Corporation for more information.

There were 36 fatal workplace accidents in 2023, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

