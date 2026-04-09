Worker found unconscious in pipe dies at Tuas shipyard

A 24-year-old man died after he was found lying unconscious inside a pipe onboard a vessel at a Tuas shipyard on Monday (April 6).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is investigating the workplace incident, which occurred at around 8pm at a shipyard located at 80 Tuas South Boulevard.

The site is currently occupied by local engineering company Seatrium.

The worker, a welder, was discovered lying unconscious inside a 28-inch stainless-steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel, said MOM.

He was subsequently extricated but was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics.

According to the ministry, the deceased was employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering.

In a statement to AsiaOne, Seatrium confirmed that it is aware of a fatal incident involving a subcontractor at its Tuas Boulevard Yard .

"The safety and well-being of everyone on our premises are of paramount importance to us, and we are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident," said Seatrium, noting that support will be provided to the victim's family and coworkers.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Seatrium added that it is unable to provide further details.

36 workplace fatalities recorded in 2025

MOM highlighted that, as a general safety requirement, all confined spaces must be clearly identified and labelled.

"Before any work begins, relevant risk control measures, including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation and application of permit-to-work must be implemented to address and mitigate any foreseeable hazards associated with the confined spaces," it added.

According to the MOM's annual workplace safety and health report released on March 25, a total of 36 people died from workplace incidents in 2025, translating to a record low fatality rate of 0.96 per 100,000 workers.

Vehicular incidents remained the leading cause of fatalities, followed by falls from height, as well as incidents involving the collapse or failure of structures and equipment.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com