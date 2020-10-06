Workers filmed swarming dormitory gate were stopped and warned: MOM

Amid fears of a "second wave" of coronavirus infections, videos and photos capturing scenes of people failing to adhere to social distancing measures in Singapore have been met with fury by netizens.
One particular video circulating on social media since June 4 showed a swarm of migrant workers living in a dormitory crowding around a fence and then rushing out the gate the moment it was opened.
The clip quickly went viral, garnering over 3,400 shares online, with many netizens voicing their concern over the lack of safe distancing.
It also caught the attention of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), who looked into the matter and said The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is aware of a video circulating online, which shows workers rushing through an opened...
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is aware of a video circulating online, which shows workers rushing through an opened...Posted by Singapore Ministry of Manpower on Saturday, June 6, 2020
The ministry also clarified that the scene captured in the video was considered an anomaly.
"The incident took place after the mini-mart reopened following a two weeks closure," MOM explained.
The dormitory, which has an established queue system, would normally see workers lined up in an orderly manner, standing at an appropriate distance from each other as they waited to purchase essentials from the mini-mart.
Though it was not shown in the video, dormitory staff and security officers quickly stopped the workers and ushered them to the back of a queue.
They were also warned against repeating such acts again.
ALSO READ: What circuit breaker? Snaking queue outside Lucky Plaza sparks concern
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.
rainercheung@asiaone.com