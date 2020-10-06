Workers filmed swarming dormitory gate were stopped and warned: MOM

" target="_blank"> action will be taken against the identified workers in a Facebook post on June 6.

The ministry also clarified that the scene captured in the video was considered an anomaly.

"The incident took place after the mini-mart reopened following a two weeks closure," MOM explained.

The dormitory, which has an established queue system, would normally see workers lined up in an orderly manner, standing at an appropriate distance from each other as they waited to purchase essentials from the mini-mart.

Though it was not shown in the video, dormitory staff and security officers quickly stopped the workers and ushered them to the back of a queue.

They were also warned against repeating such acts again.

