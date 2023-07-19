Workers' Party acted on tip-off but Leon Perera and Nicole Seah denied affair: Pritam Singh

Leon Perera and Nicole Seah denied having an affair when they were first confronted by Workers' Party, said party chief Pritam Singh.

In a press conference on Wednesday (July 19), Singh and party chairman Sylvia Lim addressed questions after a video showing Perera, 53, and Seah, 36 looking fondly at each other while holding hands at a restaurant circulated on social media on Monday. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Both Perera and Seah are married and each have two children.

Speaking to the media, Singh said he was first alerted to the pair's involvement with each other "around late 2020, early 2021" by Perera's former driver through WhatsApp.

"[They] were meeting very often at restaurants and hotels, and had been seen hugging each other and holding hands," said the Leader of the Opposition.

At that time, there was "no evidence or corroboratory information to support the allegation", he said, adding that he did not know Perera's driver personally.

The party chief then asked Perera if there was "anything going on" between him and Seah.

"Leon confirmed that the allegations of his driver were untrue, and also shared with me he was in an ongoing dispute with his driver and was about to terminate his services, and had sought legal advice on the allegations of his driver.

Perera's driver also contacted other WP Central Executive Committee (CEC) members with the same information, which prompted them to ask Seah about the allegations.

"Nicole confirmed to them that there was no truth to the allegations."

On Monday, however, Singh saw the video of Perera and Seah for the first time, and arranged to meet both party members separately that day.

"Both of them admitted to having an affair, which started after the General Elections of 2020, but that it had stopped some time ago," he said.

The CEC then met on Monday and Tuesday evening to discuss the matter and "come to a decision".

Seah and Perera have since resigned from the party. Perera, who was MP for Aljunied GRC, has also resigned as Member of Parliament.

"The Constitution of the Workers' Party demands that members be frank and honest in their dealings with the Party, and the people of Singapore," Singh said.

"Leon's conduct of not being truthful with us and the leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected of Workers' party MPs. This is unacceptable.

"Had he not offered his resignation, I would have recommended to the CEC that he be expelled from the Party."

Ending his statement, the WP chief urged Singaporeans to give the Seah and Perera "the space to heal".

