WP to form disciplinary panel to determine if Pritam Singh breached party constitution

The Workers' Party leadership has directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to determine if party chief Pritam Singh has contravened the constitution of the party.

In a media statement on Saturday (Jan 3), the party said its central executive committee (CEC) met on Friday to deliberate on matters arising from the High Court judgment last month on Singh's failed appeal against conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

The Friday meeting also discussed the request for a special cadre members' conference (special CMC).

"The CEC has concluded that it is appropriate to call the special CMC after the disciplinary panel has completed its work, considering the need for due process," WP said in its statement on Saturday.

"To prevent undue delay, the CEC has set a timeline that the disciplinary process be concluded within three months. The notice of the special CMC will be issued within two weeks after the conclusion of the disciplinary process."

