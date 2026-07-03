WP GE2025 candidate Kenneth Foo wins NSman of the Year award

Workers' Party (WP) leader Kenneth Foo was one of 20 NSmen who were presented with the NSman of the Year award on Singapore Armed Forces Day (SAF) on Wednesday (July 1), according to the party's chief Pritam Singh.

In posts on social media on Thursday, Singh said Foo was recognised for his "excellent national service performance and contributions", adding that he "richly deserved" the title.

"Thank you for serving as a role model for so many of us, and anyone in uniform. Well done and congratulations! Majulah Singapura!"

Foo, who is WP's deputy organising secretary, contested in the newly established Tampines Changkat SMC at the 2025 General Election, garnering 43.83 per cent of valid votes and losing to the People Action Party's Desmond Choo.

Foo works as head of governance and risk at the Singapore Cancer Society. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, he said SAF Day celebrates the commitment of national servicemen to Singapore's defence, and allows them to reflect on the purpose of what they do and to show appreciation to people who supported them.

The lieutenant colonel who is 49 this year also thanked his wife for her "unwavering support" as he goes "missing for two weeks or more each year", alongside many meetings with fellow NSmen outside of camp.

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"Sometimes, I even dragged you along to army events and ended that you are left alone as I go around engaging fellow friends," Foo said.

"Without you, it would not have been possible. Thank you dear."

According to his GE2025 profile published by WP, Foo is currently serving under the Reservist on Voluntary Extended Reserve Service (Rovers) scheme.

He was also a recipient of the SAF Long Service and Good Conduct (20 Years) medals, the party said.

In a 2022 interview with The Straits Times, Foo said he served his full-time national service from June 1998 to December 2000, and was an artillery officer with the 21st Battalion, Singapore Artillery.

20 NSmen awarded during SAF Day

In a media release, SAF said that it commemorated its eponymous day at the Safti Military Institute on the evening of July 1. The parade was officiated by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

A total of 20 NSmen were awarded during SAF Day celebrations for their "sterling contributions", along with 12 active units and 18 NS units for their "outstanding achievements".

Minister of Defence Chan Chun Sing presided over the Best Unit and NSman of the Year presentations.

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