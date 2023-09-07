Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap resumes duties after hospitalisation leave

Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap resumed his duties on Wednesday (Sept 6), following six weeks of hospitalisation leave.

The Worker's Party (WP) vice-chairman was seen serving residents at a meet-the-people session in the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC.

"After six weeks of hospitalisation leave, and two angioplasty procedures, Faisal is revitalised and is prepared to resume his duties," WP said in a statement on Thursday.

On July 24, Faisal was warded in the intensive care unit for a cardiac condition. He was discharged and placed on medical leave four days later.

In his absence, fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam and Pritam Singh, as well as former MPs Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat and Lee Li Lian covered his constituency duties.

Faisal was also "extremely grateful" to the volunteers who attended to residents' needs, WP said.

"Faisal also expressed his thanks for everyone who has expressed well-wishes, concerns as well as prayers during his recovery".

