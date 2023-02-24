World penis size league table ranks Singapore 10th lowest. Guess where Malaysia is?

Does size matter? Apparently it does, when men around the world – Singaporeans included – line up next to each other to compare the length of their manhood.

Well, literally.

In a recent survey shared by online pharmacy From Mars, derived from this year's World Population Review, they ranked the size of men's penises from all over the globe.

For our Singaporean readers who are a tad insecure about the size of their penises, look away now.

In a league table of 87 countries, Singapore is at 10th (pause for effect) lowest. Ouch.

An average Singaporean man has a penis at 11.53 centimetres when at "full mast", according to the survey.

That's around six centimetres shorter than the country that top the league table - Ecuador, whose men pack an average 17.61 cm under their trousers.

While Singaporeans are lacking in size, our neighbours from across the border are, ahem, not doing too great either.

At a distant 79th place, the average penis size of Malaysians is shorter than Singaporeans by a mere 0.4 millimetre.

While that's less than the length of a strand of hair, a win is a win.

The tiniest penises can all be located in Southeast Asia - Cambodia ranked the lowest, with Myanmar behind and followed by the Philippines.

While this shows that Singaporeans are lacking in the size department below the belt, there is an asterisk to this study.

"It's important to note that the study relied on self-reported data, so it is entirely possible that plenty of the respondents were a little generous with their member measurements," From Mars said.

The survey didn't include their sample size either.

Sexologist: Penis size doesn't equate to greater sexual satisfaction

But at the end of the day, does size really matter?

Speaking to AsiaOne on Friday (Feb 24), relationship counsellor and sexologist Dr Martha Tara Lee shared that comparisons about penis sizes "can be damaging to people with body image insecurity".

"This can make people feel like they are not good enough if their penis size does not measure up to what is normal'," she said.

For Dr Lee, she shared that the size of your penis "does not define who you are as a person", adding that penis size does not necessarily equate to greater sexual satisfaction.

Couples can have a fulfilling and enjoyable sexual experience regardless of penis size, according to the relationship counsellor.

"Communication, trust, and emotional connection are more important for sexual satisfaction," Dr Lee said.

"And different people have different preferences and needs when it comes to sexual pleasure."

