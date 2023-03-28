'Worry about my food first': Man cooks lunch inside truck while stuck in 2-hour Causeway jam

Being stuck in traffic can be a dull affair. But this man's way of making full use of his time is making waves on social media.

In a TikTok video shared last Tuesday (March 21), Muhammad Irfan showed a never-ending row of vehicles on the Causeway at around 2pm that day.

But the antagonising wait wasn't on his mind.

Using a portable gas stove and mess tin, the 27-year-old Malaysian was seen cooking his lunch inside the truck.

The hearty lunch of instant noodles included eggs and frozen sausages. What a spread.

"Woodlands jam? Worry about my food first," Irfan said.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday (March 28), the truck driver shared that having lunch inside his vehicle is not a regular affair.

Describing how he was stuck in traffic for two hours that day, Irfan said: "I have to do something if I'm starving.

"It's not always instant noodles. Sometimes I cook fried chicken, but not while I'm driving!"

Irfan's video has garnered over 130,000 views and received 5,100 likes.

In the comments, several netizens praised the man's ingenuity for making the best of a dreadful situation.

But there were netizens who expressed concern about fire safety and food spillage while cooking inside a vehicle.

Responding to these comments, Irfan acknowledged the risks that come with his actions.

But he told AsiaOne that he's always been careful to check the condition of his equipment before proceeding to cook.

"I'm just happy to share my experience," said Irfan, who travels to Singapore through the Causeway three times a week.

