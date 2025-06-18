WP's Andre Low, Eileen Chong among 4 newbies co-opted into CEC

The Workers' Party (WP) has co-opted four rookie MPs into its central executive committee (CEC), the party said in a statement on Wednesday (June 18).

Sengkang GRC's new face Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik becomes deputy organising secretary, while Aljunied GRC's Kenneth Tiong is deputy treasurer.

Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Andre Low is now the deputy head of the party's media team.

Eileen Chong, who was earlier chosen as an NCMP, will lead the party's youth wing as president, taking over from Dr Jamus Lim who was leading the youth wing since 2024.

"We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr Jamus Lim for his contributions to the development of our youth wing," the party said.

WP will continue to be led by secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairperson Sylvia Lim, who had been elected at the party's Cadre Members' Conference on June 30, 2024.

The party added: "The WP is confident that our new CEC members will play a vital role, as we continue to serve Singaporeans and working for Singapore."

Low had lost in a close battle against Ng Chee Meng in Jalan Kayu SMC, but received the highest percentage of votes (48.53 per cent) among the unelected opposition candidates.

Chong had contested Tampines GRC alongside incumbent MP Faisal Manap, Michael Thng, Ong Lue Ping and Jimmy Tan in a four-way fight, losing to a People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Masagos Zulkifli.

Chong's team received the second highest percentage of votes (47.37 per cent) among the unelected opposition candidates and determined among themselves that Chong would be declared elected as NCMP.

