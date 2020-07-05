WP's Raeesah Khan apologises for past Facebook posts, will continue campaigning in Sengkang GRC

In an unscheduled doorstop interview held by the Workers’ Party (WP) tonight (July 5), Sengkang GRC candidate Raeesah Khan addressed for the first time the ongoing police investigation into the alleged Facebook posts she made in the past.

The 30-year-old WP candidate is being probed for the offence promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race.

Two police reports were made on July 4 and 5, following Facebook posts that dredged up alleged screenshots of her comments on the outcome of the City Harvest Church trial as well as the individuals who were spotted gathering at Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker.

“My intention was never to cause any social division but to raise awareness to minority concerns. I apologise to any racial group or community that have been hurt by my comments and I have to be accountable for them. I will fully cooperate in any police investigations,” she told the media.

“My remarks were insensitive and I regret making them. I feel really passionate about minority issues regardless of race and in my passion, I made improper remarks,” she said.

WP chief Pritam Singh noted that the police investigations will have to take its course and he would not be able to comment on the specifics of the case. He noted that he was not aware of Raeesah’s posts but added that he would be disappointed if WP’s candidates were to “sanitise their past”.

“In the event there are certain posts or certain comments that they have made are untoward, then I would expect them to explain themselves. And that’s how I think that generation who has lived on social media in their adolescent years will have to understand the difference between what you do on social media and what happens when you do move into the public realm,” Singh said.

He threw his support behind Raeesah’s ability to connect and empathise with constituents.

“I’ve had no regrets fielding a candidate who is like that. Who is prepared to work with residents and solve their problems and issues, and I think that’s an important criterion which resulted in Raeesah being selected as a candidate."

The WP head also clarified that Raeesah is yet to be charged with an offence. Singh also assured that she will continue with the campaign in Sengkang GRC, but the party will review the episode after the general election.

