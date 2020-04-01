Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming

Family members of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, told The Straits Times they were in "great pain" over the mix-up.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Cheryl Teh
The Straits Times

A grieving family were at their home's void deck to receive their patriarch's body for the wake, only to be told by staff of Harmony Funeral Care that his body had already been cremated.

To add to their distress, his send-off was done according to Christian traditions and funeral rites, when the man was a Taoist.

The erroneous act by the funeral home is believed to be the first reported case in Singapore of a wrong body being cremated.

Family members of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, told The Straits Times they were in "great pain" over the mix-up on Monday (Dec 30).

"We feel very regretful that because of this incident, our loved one had to leave this world on his own, without anyone from his family to send him off," said Mr Kee's son-in-law, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ho.

"According to our beliefs, it is required that the deceased's body be allowed to 'rest' for a minimum of three days before it is cremated. We weren't even able to do that for my father-in-law, because of what happened," he said.

According to Mr Ho, 48, the funeral home said the mix-up was caused by a male employee who collected Mr Kee's body by mistake from the embalmer. The body was placed in a closed coffin, which was taken to the Christian funeral of a 70-year-old man that morning and later cremated at Mandai Crematorium.

The bodies of both men were lying in the same room at Hock Hin Undertaker, a business started by the grandfather of Harmony Funeral Care's funeral director, Miss Harmony Tee, who is in her 20s.

The funeral home declined to say whether the family of the 70-year-old had been informed of the mix-up and what happened to his body.

The male employee told Mr Kee's family earlier this week he had verified which body to collect via "facial recognition".

Mr Ho said he had asked to see the CCTV footage at the undertaker and records of what time Mr Kee's body was collected, but the funeral home turned away the family.

"They told us the CCTV footage from the night of Dec 29 to the morning of Dec 30 was not there," he added.

Harmony Funeral Care had also informed the family that the employee had been suspended.

When ST visited the company in Sin Ming Drive on Jan 2 and Jan 3, its staff said it would be "looking into" the matter and declined to comment further.

Mr Kee's family have made a police report, and are waiting for the results of the investigation by the police and National Environment Agency. They have also sought legal advice.

Meanwhile, their minds are not at peace because "at this point, we can't even be sure if the cremated body was actually that of my father-in-law", Mr Ho said.

"Even if we tried to take part of his remains out for DNA testing, it would be extremely hard because any (remaining) traces might have been obliterated during the cremation process," he added. The family had collected an urn of ashes from Mandai Crematorium.

Added the patriarch's 29-year-old granddaughter, who wanted to be known as Ms Kee: "We are sharing our story because we hope the funeral industry can improve their service standards. This has caused us a lot of pain, and we really hope no other family will go through a similar situation."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
death Funeral

TRENDING

Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming
Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming
Health junkie Zheng Geping admits to smoking up to 2 packets daily in the past
Health junkie Zheng Geping admits to smoking up to 2 packets daily in the past
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo

Home Works

House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019

SERVICES