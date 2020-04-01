Wrong body cremated after mix-up by funeral home in Sin Ming

A grieving family were at their home's void deck to receive their patriarch's body for the wake, only to be told by staff of Harmony Funeral Care that his body had already been cremated.

To add to their distress, his send-off was done according to Christian traditions and funeral rites, when the man was a Taoist.

The erroneous act by the funeral home is believed to be the first reported case in Singapore of a wrong body being cremated.

Family members of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, told The Straits Times they were in "great pain" over the mix-up on Monday (Dec 30).

"We feel very regretful that because of this incident, our loved one had to leave this world on his own, without anyone from his family to send him off," said Mr Kee's son-in-law, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ho.

"According to our beliefs, it is required that the deceased's body be allowed to 'rest' for a minimum of three days before it is cremated. We weren't even able to do that for my father-in-law, because of what happened," he said.

According to Mr Ho, 48, the funeral home said the mix-up was caused by a male employee who collected Mr Kee's body by mistake from the embalmer. The body was placed in a closed coffin, which was taken to the Christian funeral of a 70-year-old man that morning and later cremated at Mandai Crematorium.

The bodies of both men were lying in the same room at Hock Hin Undertaker, a business started by the grandfather of Harmony Funeral Care's funeral director, Miss Harmony Tee, who is in her 20s.

The funeral home declined to say whether the family of the 70-year-old had been informed of the mix-up and what happened to his body.