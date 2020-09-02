From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far

Singapore - Over the past two weeks since the first case was reported here, 40 people in Singapore have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Here is a look at who they are.

Case No 1: Man from Wuhan

The Chinese national flew into Singapore on Jan 20. Then, he had a sore throat but no fever. The next day, he developed a fever and a cough, and on Jan 22, went to Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) Emergency Department.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated, in view of his clinical symptoms and recent travel history from Wuhan. He was diagnosed to have pneumonia.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified at about 10pm the same day. He was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus at 6pm on Jan 23.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa in Sentosa and said that he had kept to the vicinity of the hotel.

Case No 2: Woman from Wuhan

She arrived in Singapore on Jan 21. She reported that she was asymptomatic during the flight, but developed a fever and a cough later that day.

The next day, on Jan 22, she sought medical treatment at Raffles Hospital, and was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) Emergency Department.She was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated, and MOH was notified. On Jan 23, she was admitted to National Centre for Infectious Diseases ( NCID).

She was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on Jan 24.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at J8 Hotel at 8 Townshend Road and indicated that she had visited Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

She had travelled on public transport, including MRT and taxi. Contact tracing has started. The risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public places, is assessed to be low.

Case No 3: Man from Wuhan

He is a close contact of the first case, and was isolated as a suspect case at SGH on Jan 23 at 6.30pm as he was symptomatic. On Jan 24, at 1pm he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Case No 4: Man from Wuhan

He is a 36 year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 22.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed a cough on Jan 23, and went to Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) Emergency Department on Jan 24.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed Wuhan coronavirus infection on Jan 25 at about 9.30pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa.

Case No 5: Woman from Wuhan

She is a 56 year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18.

She is warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. She subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and was conveyed by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 26.

People in masks at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, on Feb 4, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE

She was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at NCID. Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on Jan 27. She has no known links to the other confirmed imported cases.

Prior to hospital admission, the case stayed with her family at their home at Ceylon Road.

Since onset of symptoms on Jan 24, she had remained in her home until she was conveyed to hospital on Jan 26.

Case No 6: Man from Wuhan

The six confirmed case is a 56 year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on 19 January.

He is warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and his condition is stable.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on 25 January, and went on is own to CGH in a private car on 26 January.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on 27 January at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed with his family at their home at Pasir Ris Grove.

Case No 7: Man from Wuhan, who was also the first to be discharged

He is a 35-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on Jan 23 with family and friends.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and went to Raffles Hospital via public transport on the same day.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately sent to NCID via an ambulance. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 27at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Marina Bay Sands, and had travelled on public transport.

Cases No 8 & 9: Couple from Wuhan, Life Church and Missions cluster

The married couple are a 56-year-old woman and 56 year-old man, both Chinese nationals from Wuhan who arrived together in Singapore on Jan 19.

Both reported that they were asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore.

They subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 27. They were classified as suspect cases and immediately isolated at NCID.

Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 28 at about 11pm and on Jan 29 at about 2pm respectively.

Prior to hospital admission, they stayed with their family at their home at Lorong Lew Lian.

Case No 10: Man from Wuhan

He is a 56 year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20. He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 21, and was admitted to NCID on Jan 28 after being identified as a suspect case at a health screening station at Marina South Pier.

Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 2pm. Prior to hospital admission, he worked and lived on board a cargo vessel.

Case No 11: Woman from Wuhan, travel companion of Case No 4

She is a 31 year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22.

She was a travelling companion of the fourth confirmed case, a male.

She had been quarantined from Jan 26, two days after he was admitted to hospital, and on the morning after he was confirmed to have the virus.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore. She developed symptoms on Jan 27, and was admitted to NCID. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 11pm.

Case No 12: Woman from Wuhan

She is a 37-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 22.

She is warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore. She subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 26.

She took a taxi to TTSH that same day, and was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at NCID. She was confirmed with the coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa (10 Artillery Avenue), Hotel 81 Princess (21 Lorong 12 Geylang) and Home Suite View Hotel (12 Lorong 12 Geylang).

She indicated that she had visited Orchard Road and Geylang, and had travelled by taxi.

Hotel guests and staff wearing masks at Village Hotel Sentosa, on Jan 26, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE

Case No 13: Woman from Wuhan, close contact of Case No 2

She is a 73 year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan with her family on Jan 21. She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 2pm.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore.

She was a close contact of the second confirmed case, and multiple attempts were made to contact her. She was located on Jan 28 - six days after Case No 2 sought treatment at a hospital, and was reported having developed symptoms on the same day.

She was conveyed by an ambulance to NCID, where she was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 2pm.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering (3 Upper Pickering Street) and Oasia Hotel Downtown (100 Peck Seah Street).

She indicated that she had visited Changi Airport and Jewel, and had travelled on private transport and taxi.

Case No 14: Singapore male workpass holder from China

He is a 31-year-old Chinese national who is a Singapore work pass holder. After a trip to Hubei, he arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 26.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight to Singapore, but subsequently developed symptoms two days later, on Jan 28.

He sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Jan 30, and was conveyed by an ambulance to NCID, where he was immediately isolated.

He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at his home in Jurong East Street 13.

Case No 15: Singapore woman evacuated from Wuhan

The first case involving a Singaporean. She is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan with her family.

She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30, and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

She was asymptomatic when she boarded the flight. Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during medical screening, and was conveyed to NCID.

She was tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Jan 31 at about 2pm.

Case No 16: Man from Wuhan

He is a 38-year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight,

He subsequently developed symptoms on 23 January and reported that he had stayed at his home at Nathan Road until Jan 29, when he took a taxi to SGH.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at SGH. He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on 31 January at about 2pm.

Case No 17: Singapore woman evacuated from Wuhan

She is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan. She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

She was asymptomatic when she boarded the flight.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during medical screening, and was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on 31 January at about 11pm.

Case No 18: Woman from Wuhan She is a 31-year-old female Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22.

She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Feb 1 at about 2pm. She is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case No 19: Singapore PR working at Yong Thai Hang

This is the first case involving someone who has no recent travel history to China. It also marks the start of a new cluster forming, involving a Chinese tour group from Guangxi.