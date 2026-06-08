Yishun HDB rubbish chute crash: Driver charged with multiple traffic offences, allegedly drove under influence of meth

A 32-year-old man who crashed his car in Yishun has been charged in court on Monday (June 8) with multiple traffic offences, including allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

According to court documents, Sivakandesh had already been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence from July 23, 2024, to July 22, 2026.

The documents also stated that he failed to maintain proper control of his vehicle, resulting in multiple collisions involving two concrete bollards, a parked car and an HDB rubbish chute.

On June 6, police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 150 Yishun Street 11 at about 6pm.

Upon arrival, officers established that a car had collided with a parked vehicle before crashing into the void deck of the block.

Sivakandesh was subsequently arrested following a five-hour standoff with police at an HDB flat in Yishun.

His case has been adjourned to July for further mention.

If convicted of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance, the offender may be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com