Fire breaks out in Yishun flat, 1 taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a second-floor HDB flat in Yishun on Wednesday morning (Nov 12).

The incident took place at about 10.10am at Block 839 Yishun St 81.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire was extinguished with a water jet, and that one person from the affected unit felt unwell and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It added that preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely originated from cooking left unattended.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a female resident in her 30s, who wished to be known only as Ng, said that the occupier is an elderly Indian lady who lives alone.

"After I smelt something burning, I came out to check and saw thick smoke coming out from her front gate and kitchen window," added Ng, who also shared videos with AsiaOne.

According to Ng, the lady was cooking but went downstairs midway. When she returned to the unit, the kitchen was already on fire so she went down again to ask for help.

Lee Hui Ying, MP for Nee Soon GRC, was also at the scene.

She was seen checking on the elderly woman before receiving a brief by SCDF officers. Lee later entered the unit, accompanied by SCDF officers, after the fire was extinguished.

Town Council staff and cleaners were also seen clearing up the debris on the ground floor, below the kitchen of the affected unit.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Lee said that grassroots volunteers will check in on the lady after she is discharged.

"We will also arrange for assistance to help her clear out the damaged furniture in her house and repaint her flat," added Lee

This is the second HDB flat fire in Yishun in less than one week.

On Nov 7, a fire occurred in a second-floor residential unit at Block 128 Yishun Street 11. Two children were taken to hospital for observation.

SCDF reminds the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended. All gas/electric switches should be switched off when not in use.

