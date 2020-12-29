Yishun man says he's taking legal action against town council after falling into pit

After he fell into a pit outside a coffee shop at Block 732 Yishun Avenue 5 on Sunday (Dec 27) morning, a 57-year-old Yishun resident has said that he is planning to pursue legal action against the town council, according to a Today report.

The incident happened when he stepped on an unstable metal cover, revealing a grease trap that was about a metre deep, the victim, Colin Pereira told the online newspaper.

Grease traps intercept oil and grease from the coffee shop's waste water before it reaches the sewers, and are supposed to be maintained by the coffee shop, according to the town council.

Passers-by who witnessed the incident reportedly stepped forward to help by moving chairs to surround the grease trap.

Pereira said he pulled his back muscle and suffered cuts and bruises on his right knee because of the fall.

Pereira had called the police after the incident happened. He was treated on scene and had his knee bandaged after the paramedics arrived. Initially declining to be taken to the hospital, he later visited Mount Elizabeth Hospital for treatment when the pain worsened.

Pereira, who is a part-time deliveryman, said his medical bill amounted to about $600 as he had to get an X-ray.

In response to Today's queries, Nee Soon Town Council spokesperson Pauline Kwa said that the town council immediately dispatched a group of people to cordon off the grease trap after being notified about the incident.

"The town council is in touch with the coffee shop to expedite the repair works and alerted the Housing and Development Board to the incident," she said.

Kwa also noted that the town council is in contact with Pereira and is aware that the coffee shop is also reaching out to him.

"In view of public safety, the town council will be sending out a letter to all coffee shops in Nee Soon town, to remind them to conduct regular checks and maintenance of their grease-trap covers," she said.

Additionally, Pereira said he reported this incident to his MP, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who told him that the town council would follow up on the matter.

However, Pereira, remains dissatisfied with the safety procedures in place and has told Today he plans to take legal action against the town council.

"This time, it was me but my greater concern is what would happen had a child had fallen in," he said.

