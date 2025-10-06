Yishun murder: 66-year-old suspect taken back to crime scene

The man suspected of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman outside a HDB flat in Yishun was taken back to the crime scene by the police on Monday (Oct 6).

Koh Ah Hwee, 66, arrived at Block 323 Yishun Central just before 10am in an unmarked police vehicle, dressed in a red polo T-shirt, navy blue shorts and clear slippers.

The Singaporean was restrained at his wrists and ankles and led up by about five police investigators to the fifth floor of the block, where he resides.

Koh, who appeared stoic, was questioned there for about an hour before being taken to the sixth floor, where the deceased Nguyen Phuong Tra and her husband lived.

Koh is alleged to have stabbed Nguyen and her husband outside a unit on the sixth floor on the morning of Sept 24. The woman later died in hospital, and her husband sustained serious injuries.

Koh was escorted away from the scene at about 11.30am. His case will be heard in court again on Oct 9.

The knife attack on Sept 24

The fatal attack on Sept 24 is suspected to have been triggered by a neighbour noise dispute between Koh and Nguyen's family.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said in earlier statements that they had received calls for assistance at around 7.25am that day.

When they arrived at the scene, one woman and two men were seen lying injured at the sixth floor corridor.

In a joint statement on Sept 27, the Ministry of Law and Ministry of National Development said that the deceased woman had applied for mediation at the Community Mediation Centre on June 12, but mediation could not proceed as Koh did not respond to the invitation.

Koh was charged with murder on Sept 25, which carries the death penalty.

[[nid:723137]]

editor@asiaone.com