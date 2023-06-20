'You buay paiseh ah?' Frustrated driver yells at woman standing in Star Vista parking lot to chope it

After scouring Star Vista's carpark for almost 30 minutes, a frustrated driver finally saw a car leave a parking lot.

But just as they were about to take that lot, a woman suddenly appeared out of nowhere and planted herself on the lot to 'chope' it.

The incident, which happened on June 19 at around 1pm, was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante on the same day.

In the 36-second video, the brazen woman was seen standing on that lot, refusing to budge. This was despite several cars waiting for the driver trying to reverse into that lot.

One angry driver waiting nearby opened her door and shouted: "Auntie, you look, auntie, one, two, three, four cars [are] waiting for you standing there. You buay paiseh ah (Are you not embarrassed in Hokkien)?"

In response, the woman said: "The car is coming, I already checked."

The driver who took the video explained in the post that he had dropped his parents off first so that they could get seats at a restaurant.

But there were no parking lots available for a good 20 to 30 minutes.

And when there was one eventually, it got reserved by this woman.

"Finally, after seeing a car driving out of the lot, I happily reversed [my car] and saw this auntie happily walking [over] and standing in the lot," recounted the driver.

Initially, the driver thought the woman would just stand there for just a while.

But as he tried to reverse into the lot, he realised she still would not budge.

So, the driver got out of the car and "in a nice tone", told her to move as he had been waiting for a long time already.

"But she kept insisting that she got here first and the car is coming," said the driver.

Thankfully, another car further down left and the driver parked in that lot.

Afterwards, he went back to the original lot to take a picture of the woman's car.

There, a man, who presumably was related to the woman, taunts the driver to take more pictures of him and even said: "Take more lah, I so handsome! Come, take more!"

In the comments, many netizens condemned the woman's actions and one even called it "backward behaviour".

But some criticised the driver who took the video too.

One told the driver to just let the woman be and asked why he had to waste his time waiting for her.

Another said that Star Vista has plenty of parking lots to go around so the driver did not have to specifically wait for one near the escalator.

