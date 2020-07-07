You can cook eggs at Sembawang Hot Spring Park because of Ong Ye Kung

Ong Ye Kung of the People’s Action Party (PAP) outlined all the new developments that have been established in Sembawang GRC under the party’s helm since the last general election in a constituency political broadcast today (July 7).

The Minister for Education is anchor minister for the PAP team in Sembawang, taking over from Khaw Boon Wan, who retired from politics on June 26.

Aside from Kampung Admiralty and Woodlands Waterfront Park, another key development Ong brought up was none other than Sembawang Hot Spring Park, which reopened earlier this year following a $4.3 million redevelopment.

The literal hotspot is now good enough to convince Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan that it’s a “legit onsen”.

Sembawang Hot Spring Park is reopened today! It preserves the rustic charm of the town, even as we have redeveloped it. Check out the photos. Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Saturday, January 4, 2020

What not many people know, however, is that its redevelopment heavily involved Ong, who mentioned in the broadcast that he worked with Mindef to set aside an unneeded hectare of land to be included as part of the park, which is located right next to Sembawang Air Base.

Ong also had a part to play for the popular activity of cooking eggs with the hot spring's water.

“I was personally very insistent that we must have a cafe, and the cafe must sell kaya toast, and eggs, and there should be a section in the hot spring park that allows residents to cook their own eggs,” he confessed.

“So today, when I visited the park, I can see it is a charming, rustic place. Singaporeans from all over the island come here to enjoy the hot spring park. It is like a nice, little, local tourist attraction."

Other figures such as former minister Khaw and former president Tony Tan helped to convince government agencies to undertake the development project as well.

