'You can't sit because it's for bag only': MRT passenger under fire for chope-ing seat

The peaceful commute of some passengers on this MRT train was disrupted when a woman confronted another passenger for chope-ing a seat with her bag.

A video posted on TikTok on Monday (Dec 18) by user Dina Lee shows two women bickering over a seat located at the end of the carriage.

The seated passenger, an elderly woman with her bag on a neighouring seat, is seen pointing repeatedly at the younger woman, who is standing, and heard saying that she will complain to the authorities.

It is unclear what the elderly woman wants to complain about.

To this, the younger woman retorts: "Go complain, I am not scared."

This results in the elderly woman raising her voice in a show of anger, telling the younger woman not to disturb her.

"I am not disturbing, I want to sit. There are two seats here, look it's full there," the younger woman responds in Malay.

This altercation garnered mixed reactions online after it was reposted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents.

Many netizens posted that it was wrong for the elderly woman to take up two seats as someone who paid a single person's MRT fare.

One Facebook user wrote: "Selfish to the max. Want to have two seats, pay for two pax".

Some took a gentler approach to voicing their opinions.

"Auntie share la…. Only MRT seat. Everyone kaki sakit (foot pain) need to be seated," said a TikTok user.

Others related this incident to their own experiences.

"That's why whenever I take the train, I don't even bother to look around for seats, I just stand till my destination," another TikTok user commented.

There were also some comments questioning why none of the bystanders gave their seat up to keep the peace on the train.

The video ends without any resolution between the two women.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dina Lee for comment.



