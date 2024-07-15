'You could have hit me': Woman accused of hogging Orchard Road car park lot confronts driver over near collision

A woman who was allegedly hogging a parking lot lost her temper at a driver who reversed into the lot while she was still there.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (July 14) by Sgfollowsall, the woman in question can be seen shouting at the driver and gesturing angrily, even flipping him off, before starting to walk away.

The altercation takes place at a car park in Orchard, in front of Wheelock Place.

During this part of the over one minute long clip, the woman cannot be heard clearly as the video is being recorded from inside the car by a passenger, supposedly the driver's son.

The driver, an older man, then steps out of the car and says: "Come, come shout some more. What's your problem?"

This prompts the woman to walk back towards him and continue the altercation. She accuses the driver of nearly hitting her while she was standing in the parking lot which he intended to park in.

When asked by the driver why she was standing there, she responds that she can stand anywhere she likes.

Vulgarities hurled

Pulling out her phone to record the encounter after noticing she was being filmed, the woman says: "I was standing there, and you reversed into me. How dare you?"

Amidst the argument that breaks out, both parties can be heard defending themselves, with the driver repeatedly stating that they were in a car park, and the parking lot was a place to park a car.

According to the video caption, the driver had not seen her blocking the parking lot and slightly reversed into what he thought was an empty parking space.

"She was waiting for her husband to park there while hogging [the] lot," read the caption.

The conflict ends with the woman storming off to leave the car park with a man, supposedly her husband, while hurling vulgarities at the driver.

The driver can be also heard criticising her manner of speech as she walks away.

'Such practices should be abolished'

Some netizens also criticised the woman for being entitled and supposedly hogging the parking lot.

One netizen wrote: "This is like putting tissue paper to 'chope' seats. Maybe all such practices should be abolished."

Another comment read: "It's okay to stand anywhere in the car park, just do not hinder anyone driving past or wanting to park."

"Seems like her favourite phrase is 'I can do whatever I like', which is basically just an excuse for self-entitlement," wrote another commenter.

Some other netizens, however, believed the driver had purposefully riled the woman up and could have let her walk away the first time around.

