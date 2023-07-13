'You'll never go hungry if you work hard': Grab driver reveals how he earns about $3,000 every week

The working hours might be gruelling, but a private-hire vehicle driver is not complaining after managing to earn a decent four-figure sum almost every week.

In a nine-second TikTok video shared on Wednesday (July 12), Grab driver Dorson Chua posted his weekly earnings averaging about $2,900 a week.

He also shared that his highest was around $3,300 a week - with over $850 in incentives.

The average income for PHV drivers is around $200 daily, which is dependent on the number of hours at work. This works out to around $1,000 weekly assuming the driver works just five days.

"You will never go hungry if you work hard in Singapore, Chua wrote in the caption. "Let's all work hard together!"

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@dorson_chua/video/7254666470372773138?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7246038907857634842[/embed]

In the comments, the Grab driver elaborated on what "working hard" means to him.

"12 hours a day," the man said, adding that he clocks 30 trips every day to reach that whopping four-figure payout in a week.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (July 13), Chua said that he used to take home around $5,000 a month before a career switch from the landscaping industry last September.

To cope with the long hours, the Grab driver shared that he usually takes two short meal breaks for half an hour a day.

Driver fatigue is one of the top contributors to road accidents and fatalities, said Grab on their website, while quoting a research that shows being awake for 17 hours has the same effect on one's driving ability as consuming alcohol.

The early signs of fatigue include poor concentration, yawning and oversteering.

The ride-hailing company recommends drivers to take an uninterrupted seven-hour break after working for more than 11 hours.

ALSO READ: 'Did he sleep?' Netizens react to Grab driver claiming to make $5,200 in 7 days

chingshijie@asiaone.com