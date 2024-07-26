This young man drove a Porsche sports car to uni graduation, here's how he snagged it

Most would just leave university after earning their degree - but this student has earned the envy of some of his friends as well.

TikTok user Gabriel Goh has graduated with style from university after driving a Porsche 718 Boxster to his graduation ceremony in a TikTok video on Monday (July 22).

In the video, he can be seen signing papers for his vehicle before attending his graduation ceremony at the National University of Singapore.

In a separate clip uploaded last Friday, other graduate students can be seen gathering around his car, with one slumped against the tyre and another comically sliding off the hood of the sports car.

On Wednesday, Goh uploaded a video explaining how he managed to drive a Porsche to his graduation.

According to Goh, his attempts began when he constantly checked Porsche's website, tracking every collection they dropped including their Lifestyle range of clothes, mugs, furniture and more.

As a content creator, he then contacted Porsche to ask if he could help shoot content for them.

Eventually, the company agreed and loaned him a car. Goh then immediately began a search for a videographer or photographer to conduct content shoots.

He dropped by the company's studio early, signing some papers after the safety briefing, before driving off with the convertible to his graduation ceremony.

There, he showed his friends and family his shiny sports car, all while he was still donning his graduation gown.

Afterwards, he changed his outfit and hurried to three different content shoot locations, committing to his side of the deal with the luxury car company.

He later returned the vehicle "on time and without a scratch", he said in his video.

Although he did achieve his goal of driving the sports car to his graduation, Goh may have felt it wasn't worth the hassle.

"Instead of doing that and putting in all the effort, just get daddy to give you a Porsche and save yourself all the effort," he deadpanned.

Speaking with 8world, Goh recalled how incredible it felt when he first received the invitation, adding that he feels extremely honoured to be able to produce content for Porsche.

This collaboration has made his graduation day much more memorable, he added.

Speaking with AsiaOne, a Porsche spokesperson said that Goh was working with them to produce content, and that he isn't under their employment.

He also highlighted that Goh was free to drive the car to his graduation ceremony, and that this isn't a "perk" that Porsche employees will receive.

AsiaOne has reached out to Goh for comment.

