'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

"This is your grandfather's road ah?" was the last thing a 55-year-old technician heard before a fist connected with his chin.

His attacker had been a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider.

While walking home on Feb 1, the man and his wife heard a sudden horn from behind. They dodged, only to see a PAB rider blow past them. He stopped just before hitting another pedestrian walking ahead.

Apparently unhappy that they had been in his way (despite the fact that he was riding on a footpath), the rider got off his e-bike and yelled at the couple, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The rider then punched the man, causing him to fall to the ground. He straddled him and continued to punch him.

Although the victim's wife tried to pull the attacker away, he surged forward and kicked at his ribcage and the lower half of his body.

Fortunately, two female passers-by helped to hold the attacker off as the victim's wife called the police.

The back of the rider. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Even though the e-bike rider had his son with him, he soon fled the scene without the young boy. Having witnessed the entire ordeal, the child pleaded with the victim to forgive his father.

"My wife was only able to hold the boy back, who kept begging us to spare his father. At that point, my face was completely covered in blood. Seeing my situation, my wife could only let (the rider) escape," the victim told Wanbao.

"When he returned for his son, however, he tried to trip my wife."

The victim not only suffered multiple ribcage fractures but also damaged optic nerves that left him with only 30 per cent vision in his right eye.