'Your parents too broke is it?' Resident shames boys for allegedly stealing her shoes

Boys will be boys - but these children have crossed the line, and Nur Asyira has decided to exact punishment for it.

Facebook user Asyira's shoes were allegedly stolen by two children after she left them outside her flat, she shared in a post to Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Jan 20).

She uploaded photographs from the CCTV footage which showed two boys wearing caps, lurking around her unit in the afternoon that day.

The duo returned again in the evening without caps - this time, the taller of the two can be seen mid-dash, carrying a pole, with what appears to be a blouse dangling at the end of it.

"I don't know whose kids these are but f*** the both of you for stealing my work shoes!" Asyira wrote in her post, incensed.

"Your parents too broke is it, cannot buy shoes that you want? What a joke," she added.

In the comment section of her post, Asyira shared that the stolen pair of shoes cost her less than $100, and that there was a pair of Nikes outside her home as well.

"I've stayed here more than 10 years but this is the first time this has happened," she said. "The boys even saw there was a CCTV… but still chose to steal.

"Parents nowadays don't know how to teach their kids."

Asyira also accused the duo of vandalising the area. She did not mention which estate she lives in.

'I'm here to embarrass them'

Responding to multiple comments urging her to call the police, Asyira also shared that she had her reasons for posting about her encounter on Facebook.

She explained: "I'm here to embarrass them and shame their parents for not being able to handle and teach their kids!"

Some users agreed with Asyira's motive in posting the photographs, stating that "shaming is better than arresting them".

"Get a clear picture of their faces. Paste at every void deck and lift in your cluster and label them clearly as thieves," one user suggested.

However, other users felt that Asyira could have done more to prevent theft from happening outside her home.

Said one: "If you put shoes outside be prepared to have them stolen if branded… Singapore isn't safe anymore, low crime doesn't mean no crime."

Another warned: "Don't put nice shoes outside your door unless you're staying in landed property."

A user also attempted to defend the children's actions: "I think the boys are just mischievous, they are not taking the shoes to sell or get some advantages from it. Just unlucky that your shoe become their toys."

AsiaOne has reached out to Asyira for comment.

