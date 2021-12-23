'You're nothing but a prostitute': Ah lians arguing in Crimewatch clip sparks TikTok trend

Another audio clip from Singapore has taken the internet by storm again, and this time it involves two ah lians in a heated argument. 

It begins with one of them saying, "Why not? You're nothing but a prostitute", and her counterpart retorting, "How dare you call me a prostitute? You better say sorry. [sic]" 

For those who are wondering, the clip comes from a 2013 Crimewatch episode titled Gang Clash that showed how a misunderstanding between two ah lians led to a gang fight and a stabbing incident in 2011. 

In recent days, TikTokers have been creating their own spin-offs by either re-creating the scene or memeing the original video.

So far, more than 2,000 videos have been posted with this audio clip.  

The audio track has gotten so popular, even TikTokers from overseas are jumping on the trend, such as this particular man who decided to 'argue' with his cat. 

Coming full circle, Shanice Koh and Jernelle Oh — the actresses who appeared in the original Crimewatch episode — also joined in on the fun, to the delight of many Singaporeans. 

