Crimewatch's audio track goes viral on TikTok, makes Singaporeans 'too stunned to speak'

Mention Crimewatch and the average Singaporean would've caught an episode or two on the telly.

Since it first aired in 1986, the programme shows reenactments of crimes solved by the police, but the production and delivery of lines — unlike television dramas — can be a little lacking at times.

Who would've thought that a soundbite from the longest running English docu-drama series in Singapore would become a trend on TikTok?

"The woman was too stunned to speak", coupled with a sinister-sounding organ note, made its rounds on the platform over the past few days, with TikTokers from all over the world filming their own take on it.

And it appears that the line can be used in quite a variety of scenarios:

The OG clip

For those who are curious where the track came from, TikTok user Dominikxcx dug out the original footage and posted it on Monday (Nov 1).

The video has since racked up over 1.5 million views, with many TikTok users saying that they could relate to the line in different ways. Others were amused by the sheer number of camera angles used in the six-second clip.

Hey, Singapore Police Force, are you onto this?

