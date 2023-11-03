Youth says does not know why fellow MRT passenger screamed at them

An incident involving a commuter shouting at two youths on a train had gotten so intense that another passenger, SMRT staff and the police had to intervene.

Stomp contributor Wisely earlier shared a video of the incident that he witnessed on the North-South Line on Sunday (Oct 29), at around 7pm.

Wisely said the commuter had been shouting non-stop at two youths, to the point that a family of three seated near the commuter had to switch seats.

After Wisely's report was published on Tuesday (Oct 31), one of the youths reached out to Stomp to share more about what happened.

The youth, a university student who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Before I begin, I'd just like to clarify that the commuter shouting at us was actually female. We were surprised too."

The youth said he had boarded the train with his friend, a National Serviceman (NSF), at City Hall MRT station at about 6.15pm.

He recounted: "We weren't sure what time the commuter boarded the train, but we can estimate it to be around the Bishan area.

"My friend and I were playing online poker at the time when she came in. She stood in front of us and was saying something. We weren't sure what she said but assumed that she was talking on the phone, so we ignored her, glancing from time to time because we felt that she was standing very close and staring at us.

"After we were done playing, we realised that whatever she said was targeted towards us. We both didn't understand what she was saying so we ignored her again, but she started getting louder after we acknowledged her presence.

"Occasionally, she would shout at us to 'get out'. We assumed that she was drunk and talked amongst ourselves.

"Once in a while, she would slam her bag on the seat next to her while shouting at us. At one point, she came at us aggressively and I had to tell her to back off. She didn't take it well and continued with her shouting."

According to the youth, someone pressed the emergency stop button when the train reached Canberra MRT station and SMRT staff came to assist.

The youth said: "I would like to thank this passenger who came to our aid, calling the SMRT staff to the cabin we were in and explaining to the staff what happened.

"Afterwards, the staff separated us from the woman and we were placed in a room while the police arrived. That was when the police told us that the person is female.

"The police told us that she took offence while we were engaged in our game, but we refuse to believe that, considering the fact that she called us 'tikopek' at one point in time."

The youth and his friend decided not to press charges, he told Stomp. It was around 8pm when they left.

