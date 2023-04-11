Youths seen fishing at MBS, escaped security with '5 to 8 large goldfishes'

Two youths were seen fishing outside the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands on a weekend.

Stomp contributor Pavel shared photos of the pair in the act on April 2, at around 5.12pm.

He recounted: "A couple of fellas were fishing outside the museum. I went inside the museum and asked the information desk, 'Do you know you have people fishing behind you?'

"They were like, 'Yeah! Absurd!'

"I assumed they had already called security. True enough, I saw security coming out a short while later.

"The fellas jumped on their bicycles and made it away before security could reach them. They had about five to eight large goldfishes in their catch."

Fishing is permitted only at selected reservoirs and waterways. For a list of designated fishing locations, check out PUB's website.

Offenders caught fishing at no-fishing areas can be fined up to $3,000.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.